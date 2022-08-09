"Free Gunna" - Joe Burrow rallies his support for detained rapper petitioning jail release

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has put his support behind Sergio Giavanni Kitchens (Gunna), who is currently in jail.

The quarterback appeared on I Am Athlete and was asked what music he was listening to at the time, to which Burrow replied:

"A lot of old Gunna lately."

Adam "Pacman" Jones can then be heard saying, "free Gunna man," and the Bengals quarterback can also be heard saying, "Free Gunna Wunna."

Burrow and his Bengal teammates are currently in the midst of their preseason program. The Bengals surprisingly made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season before ultimately losing to Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams.

The Bengals are now thought to be serious contenders, not only in the AFC but for the Super Bowl in 2022. With the offensive line the biggest issue, the Bengals signed Patriots center Ted Karras, Dallas Cowboys stud La'el Collins and Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappa.

What was once a big weakness is now a strength for the Bengals as they look to do one better in 2022.

Why was Joe Burrow's favorite rapper Gunna arrested?

The rapper was arrested for allegedly being part of a criminal gang. The gang is called Young Slime Life or YSL and Gunna, along with Jeffery Lamar Williams (Young Thug), were arrested on racketeering charges.

News Outlet VICE obtained a court document where it alleges that members of the gang have been involved in many crimes, including murder and assault with weapons. Their motive is to reportedly gain more power and influence in their territory, as per Sportskeeda.com. Gunna was denied bond and is still in jail after being arrested more than two months ago, per vice.com.

Many celebrities have rallied behind the rapper with Adam "Pacman" Jones, Burrow and even Kim Kardashian showing their support for the rapper.

This has led to many demanding Gunna's release. However, the fear of the rapper leaving Georgia or finding any witnesses and intimidating them was reportedly too great.

The 29-year-old has been active since 2013 and released his debut album, Drip or Drown 2 in 2019.

