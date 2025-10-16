Joe Burrow return: Bengals insider shares concerning update on $275,000,000 QB's comeback for 2025 season

Joe Burrow's 2025 NFL season started on a high note, with the former No. 1 overall pick snapping a three-year streak of the Cincinnati Bengals losing the season opener. Burrow looked set to lead his squad to compete for big things, but everything changed in Week 2. He suffered a toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals replaced him with Jake Browning, who led the team to the win. Ever since that moment, the Bengals have lost four consecutive games. They have been a shell of the team they were with Burrow on the field, but the struggles are big at this moment.Podcast host Willie Lutz asked on Thursday when the Bengals would give an update on how Joe Burrow is rehabbing, as the team has been quiet about the player's status.&quot;Would be nice to get some sort of formal update from the #Bengals on Burrow, considering it's been about a month since his toe exploded. Is he rehabbing at all? Is there any timeline? Is he involved with game planning in any capacity?&quot; Lutz asked.Bengals reporter James Rapien responded by saying that Burrow is indeed rehabbing, but whether he returns or not would depend on how the team fares without him.&quot;Yes, Joe Burrow is rehabbing... Like a madman. I don’t think they’ll give a timeline unless the season turns around,&quot; Rapien said.Burrow went 21 of 36 for 189 yards and two touchdowns this season, leading the Bengals to the first win of the campaign. The six-year veteran had a strong start to the season until he sustained the injury.He was initially expected to be out at least three months. The former LSU star had surgery to repair a Grade 3 turf toe injury. Barring any setbacks, he would be available to play in December. However, if Jake Browning or Joe Flacco can't keep the team afloat, it would be unnecessary to bring Burrow back. Mike Florio thinks Joe Burrow could retire or leave Bengals amid injury crisisNFL analyst Mike Florio sees similarities between Joe Burrow and Andrew Luck's situations. Luck opted to retire from the game during his best years with the Indianapolis Colts due to all the damage his body had taken.Florio also pondered a potential exit from the Bengals for Burrow.&quot;While it’s unthinkable to think Burrow will retire early, it was unthinkable to think Luck would do it — until he did. It’s also possible that Burrow will realize the Bengals will never make the financial commitment necessary to put the right pieces around him, and that before calling it quits he’ll decide to try to play for a team that can, and will, spend the cash necessary to get the most out of his skills, abilities, and physical sacrifices.&quot;The Bengals have failed to protect Burrow, even during his Super Bowl-appearing season, and that could force the quarterback to leave.