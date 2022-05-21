"If somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit" - Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL franchise he loves to play due to their trash talking

The impact Joe Burrow has had on the Cincinnati Bengals franchise is there for the world to see. Picked first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the LSU quarterback has grown from strength to strength over the past two seasons to transform the Bengals franchise into genuine Super Bowl contenders.

Returning from a devastating knee injury that cut short his rookie campaign, the quarterback showed last season that he can deliver on the hype he garnered after being drafted. Now a household name in the NFL, Burrow has started to garner some attention from his peers. But not all of it is that of admiration.

Appearing on the Full Send podcast, the quarterback revealed that there's one team he enjoys playing against the most thanks to the trash talk coming his way. He, of course, was referring to division rivals Baltimore Ravens:

“I love playing the Ravens because they talk. They talk. I love that… (The score) was a lot to a little. I threw for 520-something in the second one and I threw for 400-something in the first one. Ja’Marr had like 260-something yards the first game."

The Bengals did enjoy a clean sweep over the Ravens last season. Beating their division rivals both home and away, the quarterback had the last laugh, despite the Ravens players' heckling:

"Yeah, I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk. I don’t start the talking, but I usually — if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit.”

Joe Burrow reveals conversations with Urban Meyer during Ohio State days

While Burrow has managed to establish himself in the NFL, the same can't be said for Urban Meyer. The former Ohio State talisman landed his first head coaching gig in the league last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, only to lose it all, even before the season ended.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Joe Burrow and Urban Meyer chopping it up pregame (via @bengals) Joe Burrow and Urban Meyer chopping it up pregame (via @bengals) https://t.co/xMn2N93nf7

The two briefly worked together in Ohio before Burrow transferred to LSU. The Bengals quarterback went on to reveal some of the conversations he'd had with Meyer during his brief stint with the Buckeyes:

"[Meyer's] the kind of guy that when a new guy gets there, he's going to put them in the fire and see how he responds... Some guys can handle it, some guys can't. And once you get through that, and he realizes, 'Oh, this guy's tough guy, good player works hard.'"

He further went on to narrate one particular conversation that stuck out for the Bengals quarterback:

"The relationship then kind of switches to no more of a friend than a hard coach on you. So, you know, he got the best out of me, that's for sure. He told me I threw like a girl one time."

This isn't the first time Meyer has made a controversial statement. In fact, his entire stint with the Jaguars was riddled with controversy. With Burrow hoping to turn his dreams into reality by lifting the fabled Lombardi trophy, for Meyer it is likely to remain nothing more than a dream.

