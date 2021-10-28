Joe Burrow roasts NFL fans, says it gets way louder in SEC

Through the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a blazing start at the top of the AFC North with a 5-2 record and a red-hot Joe Burrow.

Burrow has led the charge with his stellar play as he ranks sixth with 1,956 passing yards, tied for fourth with 17 touchdown passes, and holds a 108.9 passer rating. The 24-year-old is on pace to notch 4,471 passing yards and 39 touchdown passes, which would set the Bengals’ season mark.

The LSU product has shown a tremendous poise that has fueled his promising play in his second year. A possible significant factor with that has been his acclimation to loud crowds as he recently voiced to Peter King of NBC Sports that SEC fans were louder than those at NFL games.

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass,” Burrow said. “But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

Has Burrow's ability to handle loud crowds been an advantage?

Burrow's ability to remain unphased by the noise of the crowd could be a beneficial factor in high-pressure situations such as against playoff-caliber teams and postseason games. Burrow showed off that mental fortitude in the Week 7 blowout road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Aron Meister @meister_aron As a ravens fan, if you don’t love what @JoeyB is doing than you ain’t a fan of the game. Love what he’s doing and love the competition he’s bringing to the division #RavensFlock As a ravens fan, if you don’t love what @JoeyB is doing than you ain’t a fan of the game. Love what he’s doing and love the competition he’s bringing to the division #RavensFlock

Instead of letting the tough environment impact him, he excelled in putting together a monstrous performance with a career-best 416 passing yards on 23-of-38 completed passes with three touchdown passes and held a 113.5 passer rating.

It marked his second straight outing with three touchdown passes and a passer rating above 110. Burrow has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each game this season, while surpassing 250 passing yards five times.

A significant chunk of that offensive success has come through his strong connection with rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The former LSU teammates’ connection has guided Chase to produce at a historic pace, as his 754 receiving yards are the most for a player's first seven games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chase has already put himself in the record books as he joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only other player to record at least 500 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his first five games. He’s on pace for 80 receptions for a rookie record of 1,723 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

As the Bengals push forward this season, they will need their dynamic passing game duo to lead the charge.

Edited by Piyush Bisht