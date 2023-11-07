Joe Burrow’s Bengals handed major Ja’Marr Chase scare after 24-18 win vs Bills

When Joe Burrow got injured during training camp, it surely looked like the Cincinnati Bengals season could've been derailed even before the kickoff. Although it was revealed to be just a calf injury, it still created issues, with the quarterback far from his best and the team starting with a 1-3 record.

Burrow is now fully recovered, but it seems that another superstar could be up for a spell on the sidelines. Following the Bengals' 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the team's momentum could be stopped due to a back injury for Ja'Marr Chase.

Although Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Chase is day-to-day with a sore back, The Athletic reporter Paul Dehner Jr. reported that it does feel like a more serious problem, according to Chase's own words - the wide receiver also said that his back got worse as the game went on.

Will Ja'Marr Chase miss any Cincinnati Bengals games?

It's unclear what will happen to the star wide receiver at this point, but the signs aren't great. He finished the game against the Bills but his production was far from usual, with just four catches and 41 receiving yards.

The Bengals are incredibly well-equipped to handle his absence, though. With Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the roster, the passing offense can survive without Ja'Marr Chase for a few weeks. Against the Bills, the tight end group also amassed 101 yards and two touchdowns.

There's no better receiver than Ja'Marr Chase on the roster. But he's not irreplaceable on a team with so many good players.

What was the injury suffered by Joe Burrow during training camp?

The Cincinnati Bengals avoided a major injury scary during training camp, when starting quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in a non-contact play, but there was nothing more serious such as an Achilles injury.

Joe Burrow, a former first-overall pick, had already suffered a torn ACL back in 2020. The calf injury has sidelined him for several weeks, but it was the best Cincinnati could've asked for after early reports of a non-contact injury created panic among the fanbase.