Joe Burrow's Bengals projected to get 6'3", 235-pound linebacker in Mel Kiper's mock draft

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 08, 2025 15:39 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
NFL prospect Jihaad Campbell could be a new addition to the Cincinnati Bengals. - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent a significant amount of money this offseason ensuring quarterback Joe Burrow's offensive weapons are regained. As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, the question remains as to what position the Bengals will turn their focus towards.

ESPN's NFL draft expert Mel Kiper released his final mock draft on Tuesday morning and revealed his thoughts on Cincinnati's draft selection at number 17. Kiper said that since Cincinnati focused on the offense so far this offseason, they will turn their attention to the defense.

Kiper leaned toward linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who played collegiate at Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound New Jersey native is a disruptor for opposing offenses and is what Cincinnati needs to be competitive in the AFC North.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'm going to wait until we know more about Hendrickson's future and instead go with Campbell, who is a complete football player," Kiper said on ESPN.com. "Look at this stat line from 2024: 112 tackles, five sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 16 pressures, 12 run stops, one interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

"And remember that Germaine Pratt, the Bengals' starting middle linebacker, also requested a trade this offseason."
Jihaad Campbell's size and athleticism would make him a valuable asset for the defense.

Kiper mentioned the uncertainty of Trey Hendrickson and Germaine Pratt as the two reasons Cincinnati should focus on defense in the first round of the NFL draft. Hendrickson has been vocal about a contract extension and Pratt has requested a trade.

Ian Rapoport gave his take on the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson decision

The Cincinnati Bengals' list of contract extensions included defensive end Trey Hendrickson. While the offense kept its roster intact for the most part, the defense is likely to lose Hendrickson if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

NFL Network's NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that he believes Cincinnati and Hendrickson will come to terms on a new deal.

"I believe the Bengals would like to keep and pay Trey Hendrickson. We'll see if that happens and I still think that it's very possible," Rapoport said.

This comes just about a week after Trey Hendrickson expressed his disappointment in the lack of communication he has had with Cincinnati. It remains to be seen if both sides can work out a possible deal and whether it will impact the team's draft decisions.

हिन्दी