Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history. He signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history with an average annual salary of $55 million per year.

He certainly wasn't playing like that on Sunday. In the first half vs. the Cleveland Browns, Burrow completed six out of 14 passes for 36 yards and zero touchdowns. He finished the game completing only 14 out of 31 passes for 82 yards, with a passer rating of 52.2 as the Browns won 24-3.

The Bengals trailed 10-0 at halftime. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown, and the team got a field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's disatrous first-half performance vs. the Cleveland Browns

NFL fans were surprised and disappointed at Burrow's first-half performance. Fans bashed him online for his terrible play, especially after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Here's how fans reacted:

Joe Burrow is playing several weeks after straining his calf in practice

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals had a concerning moment in training camp when quarterback Burrow went down.

Burrow suffered a non-contact injury and had to be helped off of the practice field, leaving many Bengals coaches, teammates and fans concerned.

Luckily, it was announced the next day that Burrow suffered a calf strain, meaning he wouldn't miss signifigant time.

Days before the season opener vs. the Cleveland Browns, it was announced that Burrow would be active and start after a quick recovery. Burrow could still be recovering from his injury, which could be hindering his performance. The Browns have also had some solid defensive plays and have been pressurizing Burrow.

The Bengals currently trail the Browns 13-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and cold very likely drop to 0-1 to start the season.