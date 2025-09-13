Joe Burrow’s foundation fires board member over insensitive Charlie Kirk comments after tragic shooting of conservative activist

The Joe Burrow Foundation is taking a strong stance against a board member for their remarks on the Charlie Kirk tragedy.A Hamilton County judge has been removed from the organization started by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. It stems from several social media posts the judge allegedly made following the shooting death of political and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The judge has been identified as Ted Berry.The foundation issued a statement on X Friday saying:“The Joe Burrow Foundation was founded on the belief that everyone has the responsibility to do good. We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission. We are committed to accountability and respect for all.”The Joe Burrow Foundation was established to support underserved and underprivileged youth experiencing mental health issues and food insecurity, while also assisting underprivileged and underserved youth in various ways.Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 in Utah during an event organized by Turning Point USA, a group he co-founded. He was fatally shot in the neck about 20 minutes after his event began while speaking about mass shootings. He had a wife and two children.Calls for judge to resignBeing taken off the Joe Burrow Foundation board may be the least of the troubles facing Judge Berry. On Friday, there were numerous calls for his resignation due to his online comments.“A judge must be a pillar of fairness and impartiality in our community,” attorney and republican Adam Mathews said on Friday.Mathews is a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for Lebanon, Ohio.“To see a sitting judge post comments like ‘Rest in Hatred &amp; Division!’, ask ‘How’s he feel about gun violence &amp; gun control in Hell, now?’, and then celebrate the race of the killer by stating ‘So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!’ is shocking and completely unacceptable,” Mathews added.Mathews went on to cite the numerous breaches, according to him, that the judge had done regarding the Judicial Code of Conduct. That includes being impartial, while also prohibiting him from being biased or prejudiced based on race.The Ohio representative says that he’s prepared to file a formal grievance with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Disciplinary Counsel. While the Joe Burrow Foundation did not mention Berry’s name, it was revealed that he had previously served on their advisory board before his removal.