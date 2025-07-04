Joe Burrow's mom Robin reveals interesting details about Bengals QB's love for fashion since childhood

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's unique and stylish fashion choices often land him in headlines. Interestingly, Burrow has had a massive interest in fashion since a young age, her mother Robin being one of the reasons behind it.

On Thursday, Netflix released a teaser for season 2 of "Quarterback" featuring Joe Burrow. During a segment of the teaser, the quarterback's mom was sharing interesting details about his love for fashion. Talking about how the quarterback has always been particular about the type of clothes he wears, Robin said:

“I mean, honestly, I feel like from the time he was kind of little, he was always a little bit particular about his clothes. He liked what he liked for sure. I think it's exciting that he shows his personality in those ways.” [Timestamp: 0:13]

Robin also played a major role in developing Joe Burrow's ever-growing love for fashion and clothing trends. In another segment of the teaser, Burrow admitted that her mother's being in "fashion merchandising" became a huge reason why he never shied away from exploring different trends.

“My mom was in fashion merchandising when I was little, so she’s already played a role in that. She would always get me colorful shirts that I would like to wear." [Timestamp: 0:01]

Joe Burrow shared his take on being internet's favorite crush

Joe Burrow has often found himself getting thirsted by fans on social media. During an interview with "People" magazine in April, Burrow opened up about being a fan-favorite crush on the internet. The quarterback admitted finding it "interesting" how the public's perception of him has changed over the years among fans.

"It's been interesting to see how the perception of me has changed over the years. I never really felt that way about myself,” Burrow said. “And I wouldn't say when I was younger, other people felt that way about me either."

The Bengals quarterback further confessed to being "okay" with fans' admiration for his fashion choices and appearances. However, despite the attention from the fans, Burrow would continue to maintain privacy around his personal life.

