Joe Burrow's protector gets candid about Bengals preseason plans after rocky starts

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to get things going early on during NFL seasons. The AFC North franchise started the 2023 season with a 1-3 record after four weeks, which happened again in 2024. They lost the season opener to the New England Patriots 16-10, which raised many eyebrows within the fanbase.

Ad

Joe Burrow's protector, $6,000,000 center Ted Karras, explained on Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that they can't afford to start another season the same way, given how costly those early losses have been in the past two years.

"I think that obviously we have to change something, though, with, you know, these 0-2, 0-3 starts. So I think maybe spring might look a little different too.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know you know what that's going to entail, but I know that probably some more playing time, perhaps in the games, these preseason games for the starters. I mean, that would be like, probably the easiest thing to change and try to try to switch up that early season mojo," Karras said.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2024 season was particularly painful for the Bengals, as they arrived at their Week 18 matchup with real chances to advance to the playoffs until the Denver Broncos demolished the Kansas City Chiefs' bench in the season finale to end Burrow and Co.'s plans.

If they want to have a more comfortable regular season, starting off with the right foot will be mandatory for the Super Bowl LVI runners-up.

Bengals set to negotiate Trey Hendrickson's future

After securing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins long-term, the Cincinnati Bengals now must address the Trey Hendrickson contract situation.

Ad

After granting him the chance to seek a trade and see if he could make more money on a different team, the Bengals changed their minds and are now working to get their defensive star paid as he enters the final year of his contract.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday that the Bengals are ready to start negotiations with Hendrickson.

"The organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal with him," Schultz said, per Athlon Sports. "I don't believe they want to trade him at all. And I would actually say, after talking to multiple people involved, that they reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table."

Hendrickson was the sack leader in 2024 (17.5), and letting him go would be a major mistake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.