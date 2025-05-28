Joe Burrow put together an incredible statistical season with the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but they still missed out on the NFL Playoffs. They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing result as they pursue becoming true Super Bowl contenders once again.

One of his wide receivers Andre Iosivas recently spoke with Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 and discussed their lofty aspirations in the coming season. He has faith that the Bengals will get back on track and explained that the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will play a major role.

Iosivas stated:

"We all make each other better. Everybody can learn something from one another, so it's just a great environment to learn in and to grow in and to be competitive in. The goal is the Super Bowl, so I think with us three there, the Super Bowl is very much within our grasp."

The Bengals made an appearance in the Super Bowl for the 2021 NFL season, but were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. Andre Iosivas was ont yet with the team, but Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were already on the roster. The young wide receiver explained that him being a part of their dominant trio will help get them back into title contention.

Both Chase and Higgins recentyly signed contract extensions in Cincinnati, so Joe Burrow will have a strong supporting cast to work with going forward. They have missed out on making it to the playoffs in each of their two years since losing to the Rams, but they are hoping for better results in the 2025 NFL season.

Bengals Super Bowl odds for 2025 NFL season

Andre Iosivas

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have the eighth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, according to Vegas Insider and most sportsbooks' odds. Their current line sits around +2000 to win a ring, which would potentially be thei first ever their franchise history.

The issue with their outlook this year is that they play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, as well as the egenrally more difficult conference to get through. They have just the second-best odds in the AFC North, trailing the Baltimore Ravens, while also trailing the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC landscape. They have slightly better odds than the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, but both of those teams made it to the playoffs last year.

