“I’m hurt”: Joe Burrow’s wrist injury vs Ravens has Jack Harlow concerned

The first half of Joe Burrow's game against the Baltimore Ravens had Lamar Jackson fans concerned as the Ravens quarterback spent some time in the blue tent. However, by the end of the game, Bengals fans were the ones left in pain by their quarterback's injury.

Speaking on "It Is What It Is," show regular Cam'Ron broke the news to Jack Harlow that Burrow was hurt. Harlow couldn't believe the news. Here's how Cam'Ron delivered the news:

“Joe Burrow’s hurt, man. F**king sad, bro.”

Harlow responded solemnly:

“Y’all ain’t hurt the way I’m hurt. Is that for real?”

As Bengals fans around the world can attest, it is for real.

Joe Burrow injury update: Latest on Bengals QB

At this point, the true diagnosis of the injury is unknown to the general public. However, there is a video floating around Twitter/X that shows the quarterback showing up to the stadium with a wrap or cast of sorts around his wrist. If true, it indicates that the team was aware of the injury before the start of the game.

This morning, news broke that the NFL will be investigating the team to uncover why they didn't list the injury on the report heading into the game. During the broadcast, Burrow was seen attempting to throw a ball on the sideline but it fell limply out of his hand, indicating a big problem for the game. He jogged to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Another video floating around the internet showed the quarterback using his left hand to shake hands with the opposing team after the game. At this point, the true nature of the injury is unknown, but an update should be coming before too long.

Who is Joe Burrow's backup with the Bengals?

When Burrow went down, fans immediately searched for the Bengals depth chart to find out who would be taking over. Backup quarterback Jake Browning took over from Joe Burrow and fans were concerned.

Once Browning came into the contest, many believed the game was over. Browning completed eight of 14 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in garbage time. He did have four carries for 40 yards in the game as one positive.

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to use Browning as the starter for an extended period, he will likely need to be kept mobile as often as he throws.

With a mini-bye coming up for the team, Zac Taylor could cook up a game plan to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers next if it comes to it. Such a plan would likely increase Joe Mixon's involvement to the detriment of the passing game.

Additionally, the added time off might save Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the offense a game that Burrow could miss later down the line at the end of his recovery. That said, depending on the nature of the injury and its timing, any significant recovery period could knock the team out of the playoff picture entirely.