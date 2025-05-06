Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley show off $146,000-worth Cartier and H. Moser & Cie watches at Met Gala 2025

In recent years, the Met Gala — a fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — has grown to be the biggest fashion event. NFL superstars were at this year's event in New York City to show off their outfits, even though celebrities typically steal the show.

This year's Met Gala's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," attracted more attention than ever. As a result, several NFL players also displayed their most stylish accessories.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's H. Moser & Cie and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Cartier Santos-Dumont skeleton micro-rotor in yellow gold were two of the most prominent watches donned by athletes at the event.

Burrow chose a relaxed blue-gray suit complemented by Gucci-printed light-blue sneakers and sunglasses for the event. Well-known for his dapper game-day outfits, another highlight of Burrow's watch is the yellow gold frame coated with blue lacquer.

According to Chad Alexander, a YouTuber who dives into the prices of athletes' watches, Burrow's watch retails at $55,000, while Barkley's timepiece costs 75,000 Swiss Franc, which is approximately over $91,000.

A look at the other NFL stars at the 2025 Met Gala

In addition to Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley, several other well-known NFL players, including New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs and Baltimore Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins, were among those who walked the red carpet on Monday at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens chose an all-white suit including blue highlights. Owens was also joined by Olympian Simone Biles, his spouse.

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since January 2017, was a surprise guest at the event this year. He walked the blue carpet with his partner, Nessa Diab. Kaepernick chose a stylish maroon suit with black accents for the occasion.

Philadelphia Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts, who recently married his college girlfriend Bryonna, was also present on Monday night. Hurts opted for a Burberry black suit for the occasion. The Super Bowl MVP winner received the designation as among this year's most influential people at the Time100 Gala in New York City on Thursday.

