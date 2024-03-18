Joe Burrow secures 'most expensive tattoo in Bengals history' with $25,000 donation to charity

Joe Burrow has a lot of Cincinnati Bengals records including the likes of single-season records for passing attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating. But his latest achievement came off the field as he secured the most expensive tattoo in franchise history.

He donated $25,000 to the Village of Merici, Bengals center Ted Karras' charity of choice. It is a nonprofit organization and supportive community for adults living with disabilities in Indianapolis, Karras' hometown.

As part of the center's St. Tatty's Day event, he agreed to get a 'Cincy' tattoo, the first time he has got inked, and all it needed was Joe Burrow pledging $25,000 to the charity. Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson called it the "Most expensive tattoo in Bengals’ history."

Joe Burrow also has his own foundation to combat childhood mental health issues and food insecurity

Joe Burrow's donation to a just cause should come as no surprise. The Bengals quarterback has his own foundation, "The Joe Burrow Foundation", which provides resources to fight against food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. It operates in both Ohio and Lousiana, based out of the places where he made his name as a professional and college football player, respectively. His parents are involved in the running of the organization as well.

At the time of its launch, Joe Burrow had said how he was inspired by wanting to give back to the community. He had commented,

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech."

Taking inspiration from his mother, the Bengals quarterback had added,

"We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well."

The Bengals star knows he is in a privileged position and he has made efforts to spread it around. And now, with the donation to Ted Karras' charity of choice, he has ensured that the center will have his first tattoo. But more importantly, it will go towards serving adults with disabilities in Indianapolis and no value can capture the importance of something like that.