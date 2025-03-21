Joe Burrow is “spitting in the face” of Trey Hendrickson, NFL analyst claims

As Trey Hendrickson knows, Joe Burrow is coming off an MVP-caliber year and that was far from his only impressive NFL season. After years of looking for a player of Burrow's caliber, the Bengals find themselves seemingly at his mercy.

After campaigning for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to get their dues, the Bengals seemingly appeared to bend the knee.

However, missing from Burrow's campaigns were calls for Trey Hendrickson to get his money. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Bart Scott pointed out the pass rusher's absence from Burrow's campaign (0:33):

"It starts with Joe Burrow. ... While he's showing all the love to his brothers there, he's spitting in the face of Trey Hendrickson, because he should be advocating for him.

"In what world do you pay the second receiver on your team before you push, before you pay arguably the best defensive end in all of football?"

In 2024, Hendrickson logged 17.5 sacks, and according to Scott, is the 55th highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The Bengals pass rusher led the league in sacks. Of course, the issue with paying Hendrickson is the risks associated with his age (30). Regardless, Scott pounded the table for the pass rusher to get his due and for Joe Burrow to go to bat for him.

Exploring why the Cincinnati Bengals have not paid Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson looks down while sitting on the bench - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow's Bengals have plenty of reasons to drag their feet when it comes to paying Trey Hendrickson. The first was the prioritization of keeping Joe Burrow invested in the team. If they lose him or he quiet quits on the team, the franchise would be sunk.

The other reason is much more practical and has to do directly with the pass rusher. While he managed to pull off the rare feat of leading the league in sacks while turning 30, there is no guarantee that he will remain as productive in the near future.

If the Cincinnati Bengals were to pay him like a pass rusher in his 20s and he hits a decline, then the investment will essentially be lost money that could have been spent elsewhere. Plus, if the Bengals don't pay him this year, they can hit him with franchise tags and cut their losses when he declines. At least, that would be the strategic calculus.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

