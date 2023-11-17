Joe Burrow wrist injury: Bengals HC gives crucial update on $275,000,000 star's health

Back in September, Joe Burrow made himself the NFL's highest-paid player, signing a five-year, $275-million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. With the move, director of player personnel/unofficial general manager Duke Tobin was widely believed to have delivered a masterstroke by securing the franchise's 2020s savior for the long term.

However, it can be said that the team's season has turned into a shocking disaster, with subpar performances aplenty. This was further magnified on Thursday when the one-time Super Bowl finalist left the field in the second quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens with an apparent wrist injury and did not return.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., saying:

"Looks like he sprained his wrist."

In Burrow's stead, Jake Browning completed eight of fourteen attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown to JaMarr Chase, but he was otherwise a non-factor as the Ravens proved their defensive prowess to the tune of five sacks.

Are the Bengals in danger of missing the playoffs after defeat at Ravens?

As mentioned before, a 5-5 record is not what the Cincinnati Bengals had envisioned when they gave Joe Burrow the biggest contract in NFL history - a surprisingly large investment for the least valuable franchise today.

Tej Seth, a football statistician, made an astounding discovery before the 20-34 defeat at the Baltimore Ravens:

Based on the percentages, the dominant Ravens already had a strong chance of clinching the AFC North with a win, but a loss would dramatically decrease it. But for the Bengals, playoffs was the minimum; and a win would have boosted their chances to almost 60%.

Now, however, they now have only a marginal chance of making it. And they will need very strong performances in their final games considering the quality of their opposition.

Whom will the Joe Burrow's Bengals play next?

Quite luckily for Joe Burrow, he has well over a week to heal his potential wrist sprain. But when he does return, he will have a very brutal schedule.

The Cincinnati Bengals next play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently sit at 2nd in the AFC North. Kenny Pickett may not be the best quarterback around, but he still has good weapons in running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

But it is the defense that the Bengals must worry about. Still boasting a mix of youth and experience, they are helmed by a litany of Pro Bowlers - Cameron Heyward in the trenches; TJ Watt in the middle; and Patrick Peterson, Keanu Neal, and Minkah Fitzpatrick at the back.