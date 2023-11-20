Joe Flacco career earnings: How much money has Browns QB made in the NFL? 

Experienced quarterback Joe Flacco has reportedly agreed to join the Cleveland Browns practice squad, with plans to move him up to the active roster later in the season.

That follows the placement of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson — who has had a difficult season thus far — on injured reserve earlier in the week because of a shoulder problem.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson as the Browns' starting quarterback in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the team to a 13-10 win.

DTR made 24 of 43 throws for 165 yards and one interception. As the team continues to mount postseason claims, Flacco is expected to offer leadership and experience in the quarterback room for the Browns.

Overall, Flacco has made 180 starts in 183 games. He has played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Significantly, he won MVP honors in 2013 after leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl triumph.

Apart from his extensive expertise, Flacco has received large compensation from the league through massive contracts signed with the Ravens, Eagles and Jets.

After being selected by Baltimore with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 draft, Flacco played his first 11 seasons there. According to Spotrac, his rookie contract was a five-year, $29.7 million agreement, with $8.7 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of $5.9 million.

Following his 2013 Super Bowl MVP campaign, Joe Flacco received a substantial payout for his achievements. He inked a six-year, $120.6 million contract in March 2013 with an average yearly salary of $20.1 million and $29 million in guarantees.

That made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, but Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers surpassed him.

In 2016, Flacco signed a $66.4 million, three-year contract extension with Baltimore, which was his last agreement with them.

In 2020, Joe Flacco inked a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Jets. It included a $550,000 signing bonus and an average salary of $1.5 million.

The 38-year-old quarterback has made $174.3 million during his 15-season NFL career, according to Spotrac.

What is Joe Flacco's net worth in 2023?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Joe Flacco's net worth to be around $85 million in 2023. His lucrative career as an NFL quarterback, which includes his remarkable earnings from contracts and endorsements, is the main source of his wealth.

With notable contracts and payouts over the years, including an unprecedented six-year agreement worth $120.6 million after winning the prestigious championship with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, Flacco's net worth has increased considerably.

Flacco has had large sponsorship agreements from companies, including Pepsi, Nike, Haribo, 1st Mariner Bank, McDonald's and Zynga, apart from his NFL salary. He reportedly makes real estate investments as well.