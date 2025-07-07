"Joe Flacco is an emergency": NFL HOFer makes feelings known on Browns QB's role in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns QB situation has become one of the more interesting stories of the 2025 NFL offseason. Although the club already had veteran QB's Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett signed to the roster, the Browns decided to select two rookie QB's in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this April. Both Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders were selected by the Cleveland franchise.

As a result, it appears as though there is a legitimate competition between the four individuals for the Browns starting QB role. While Deshaun Watson is also technically on the roster, he is coming back from two serious achilles injuries and looks unlikely to start for the Browns again in the future.

With the uncertainty about who will start for the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Cris Carter recently highlighted how he viewed Flacco as the safest option should things take a turn for the worse. Outlining how Flacco was an emergency QB, Carter made clear that he thinks that the veteran can help Cleveland if things are not going well.

The comments were made on the 'Fully Loaded' podcast on July 5.

"Flacco is an emergency, a band-aid. If you start hemorrhaging out blood and everything, Flacco can stop the bleeding." (03:10) Carter said.

Who will start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

It looks as though each QB will get a chance to show their skills during training camp this year. Although it may not be an even split between all of the individuals fighting for the QB1 role, there is a good chance that every player takes first team reps and has the chance to show what they can bring to the team.

According to Bet365, Flacco is the current favorite to be starting for the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season. At the moment, he has leading odds of +100. Kenny Pickett then has the second best odds of +200, followed by Dillon Gabriel at +500, and finally Shedeur Sanders at +850.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

