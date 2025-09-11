Joe Flacco gets honest on crossing paths with Lamar Jackson 7 years after leaving Ravens

Joe Flacco spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback led them to Super Bowl success in 2013. The Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos in the 2019 offseason, one year after drafting Lamar Jackson, who replaced the veteran as the team's starting quarterback. Flacco is currently in his second stint with the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, he will return to Baltimore after seven years to face Jackson and the Ravens. Ahead of the Week 2 game, Flacco discussed his emotions on returning to his former team. &quot;We don't stay in touch, but we saw each other a couple years,&quot; Flacco said. &quot;I think we put a smile on each other's faces. I enjoy being with him. ... When we see each other, it'll be like right back in 2018.&quot; Flacco also said that he still has love for the Ravens fans and the team's staff. “I have nothing but love for the people in that facility and the people in that city,” Flacco said. “In the NFL, there’s a business side of things, and things happen. I’m fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization. I mean, I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft, and I have so many good memories with those people in that city and that stadium, a very special place.”Flacco and the Browns suffered a 17-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Cleveland QB will be aiming to get his team its first win of the season in Week 2. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw suggests Cleveland Browns should give QB1 role to Dillon Gabriel instead of Joe FlaccoCleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyAfter Cleveland's Week 1 loss, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw said that the Browns are not happy with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. &quot;Cleveland are not happy. They got to go with Flacco-a 40-year-old quarterback,&quot; Bradshaw said to FOX Sports. &quot;Folks, I'm not a stats guy, I studied probably more than anybody here, and we know that. &quot;But since 1999 there have been 40 different starting quarterbacks in Cleveland. I think Dillon Gabriel, the third-round pick out of Oregon, is the answer ... Cleveland, Flacco, I like Flacco but look for Dillon to come in early.&quot;Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bengals. Flacco is expected to start in Week 2 against the Ravens, who lost their Week 1 game to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.