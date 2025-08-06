Joe Flacco gets honest about wanting to play after Shedeur Sanders lands starter role for preseason

While all eyes are on rookie Shedeur Sanders ahead of his NFL debut on Friday night, Joe Flacco’s quiet intensity continues to simmer beneath the surface of the Browns' quarterback competition.Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick with a high-profile college pedigree, will start the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, Sanders will share snaps with newly signed Tyler Huntley. Flacco, however, won’t suit up, a decision that hasn’t dulled his edge.The veteran, now in his second run with the Browns, isn't simply along for the ride. Flacco, who has a Super Bowl MVP and a Comeback Player of the Year award under his belt, is still driven by a basic want: To compete.&quot;That's why we play the game, right? You know, we play to play. That's what gets us all going,&quot; Flacco said on Tuesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot.&quot;But the end goal is to be the guy on the field playing football games. That's why we all do it. That's as simple as it gets.&quot;Joe Flacco emphasizes need for practice repetitions despite experienceNFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: ImagnJoe Flacco has never been one to coast, and that hasn’t changed entering his 18th NFL season. While younger arms dominated the reps early in camp, the veteran signal-caller made it clear he wanted his share, not out of entitlement, but necessity.&quot;I think there's probably some truth to the fact that maybe I don't need as many reps,&quot; Flacco told The Athletic. &quot;But I do need reps. And not only do I need reps, I want reps. I like reps. I want to get better. And also, I want to be able to show guys, hey, I can still do it.&quot;That opportunity briefly expanded after Kenny Pickett’s injury during the first week of training camp. Flacco moved up the depth chart and began taking more first-team reps. But with the Browns opting to give Shedeur Sanders the starting nod on Friday, Flacco will once again take a back seat, at least for now.The Browns have no shortage of uncertainty under center. Deshaun Watson remains sidelined after undergoing a second Achilles surgery in January. Kevin Stefanski, navigating a 3-14 campaign last season and facing heightened scrutiny, now oversees a four-man quarterback battle with very different timelines and trajectories.Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are both rookies. Pickett is looking to restart his career after a brief stint in Philadelphia.