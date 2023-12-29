Joe Flacco effectively sealed the game for the Browns against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in the first half. While he did throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by New York, the Cleveland quarterback was otherwise perfect.

The Borwns led the Jets 34-17 after the first half. Joe Flacco had 296 yards, completed 16 of 22 throws, had three passing touchdowns. He ended it with a passer rating of 135.4.

It was a phenomenal performance but he slowed down in the second half. He did not lead Cleveland to a single point in the third quarter. Part of the reason was Elijah Moore's concussion towards the end of the first half, which compounded the exisiting absence of Amari Cooper.

Flacco has pejoratively been called a game-manager but he utlized all his experience to run down the clock and keep New York at arm's length. He looked so relaxed that the cameras caught him nearly falling asleep on the sidelines after he had passed 300 yards in total during the second half.

Fans take Joe Flacco's demeanor to slam the Jets for embarassing performance againt the Browns

The Jets were coming into this game allowing 294.8 yards per game, both passing and rushing included. That was the third-best figure in the league. They were facing Joe Flacco, who is backup quarterback and was not even in the league when the season started. He was playing without his top offensive weapon in Amari Cooper.

Despite having all of those factors in their favor, New York completely imploded in the first half. The fans took pleasure in taking shots at them on X, formerly known as Twitter. They invoked Flacco's boredom as a mark of how easy it was to play against them in the Thursday Night Football game. Here are some of the best responses.

Joe Flacco showing "elite" ability and experience to close the season

Joe Flacco has played five games this season and in doing so, he has thrown for more than 1,300 yards. He has more than 250 yards in every single game and 300 yards in four-straight games. Their playoff chances, that looked to have gone out of the window after injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, were realized after the 37-20 win over the Jets.

He now has 10 touchdowns in five games and a 4-1 winning record in the games he has featured in. That is as elite as it gets in this league and he left the Browns stadium with fans chanting his name.