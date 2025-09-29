  • home icon
  "Joe Flacco looks defeated": Tony Grossi urges Kevin Stefanski to consider Jaxson Dart type change as Browns' QB woes continue

“Joe Flacco looks defeated”: Tony Grossi urges Kevin Stefanski to consider Jaxson Dart type change as Browns' QB woes continue

By Nishant
Published Sep 29, 2025 16:25 GMT
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns (image credit: getty)

Following Cleveland’s Week 4 collapse to the Detroit Lions, Tony Grossi urged the team to make a change with Joe Flacco unable to perform. The NFL analyst emphasized the need for new energy, similar to what Jaxson Dart has brought to the New York Giants in his QB1 debut.

"I think the whole offense needs a new energy, and that's what Gabriel would bring, or a change in anybody at this point," Grossi said on Monday, via ESPN Cleveland. "That's what happened to the Giants. Jaxson Dart didn't light it up, but there was a new feeling of hope there and new energy. And we've gotten to that point where it needs new energy.
"Flacco looks defeated after every game. The body language is not good in his postgame. He's very frustrated and downcast, three games in a row now. So, I think the time is ripe for a change."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Flacco struggled massively on Sunday. He went 16 of 34 for 184 yards with two interceptions, lost a fumble and saw his quarterback rating crash to 39.3. The Lions converted turnovers into 17 points.

Meanwhile, Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and added a rushing touchdown, helping New York defeat the then-unbeaten LA Chargers 21-18.

Leger Douzable calls for the Browns to bench Joe Flacco and play the rookie QBs

Joe Flacco’s early struggles with the Cleveland Browns have led to growing calls for change. Flacco has 815 passing yards, two touchdowns and a league-high six interceptions through four weeks, ranking last in QBR at 27.6.

Former Giants defensive end Leger Douzable, a member of Flacco’s 2008 draft class, did not hold back.

“When he threw that interception on a throwaway, what are you doing?" Douzable said on Sunday, via CBS. "You’ve been in the league entirely too long to make mistakes like that.”

He added that Lions safety Kerby Joseph’s pick looked “almost like a punt return.”

Douzable believes it’s time to see what rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders can provide.

“It’s time,” Douzable said. “Why not see what these young guys have? Because we’re going to be in a position with two first-round picks to potentially go get our guy next year if we don’t have that current guy in the locker room. But the only way we can find out is if the young guys play.
“I roll him out, give them six and seven games apiece. If one quarterback goes out there and plays really well, you stay with the hot hand."

Cleveland will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and with pressure building, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has some big decisions to make.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
