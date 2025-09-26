"Joe Flacco must have some dirt on Kevin Stefanski": Tom Brady's ex-teammate questions Browns sticking with veteran QB as starter

The Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. Flacco got the QB1 role ahead of rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Despite his early-season struggles, Flacco is expected to continue as Cleveland's starter in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. However, LeSean McCoy doesn't seem to understand why Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is continuing with Flacco.

"I watched the Browns get a big win against the Green Bay Packers," McCoy said on "Speakeasy" on Thursday. "Boy, the offense, I'm like, the defense looked good. Joe Flacco, I'm trying to figure out how the hell is he still playing? He must have something on the head coach, he must know some dirt."

Flacco completed 21 of 36 passes for 142 yards and one interception in Cleveland's 13-10 win over the Packers in Week 3.

In three games for the Browns this season, Flacco has 631 passing yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how much longer the Browns will continue with Flacco as their QB1. There have been some who have called for Cleveland to give either Sanders or Gabriel some more opportunities during the season.

McCoy played alongside Tom Brady during his one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl that season.

Browns' Joe Flacco is the second-oldest starting QB in the NFL in 2025

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco (40) is the second-oldest starting quarterback in the NFL this season, only behind Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers (41).

Many believe that Flacco's experience is the key factor in his getting the Browns QB1 role this season.

The Browns and Flacco will face a stern test against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. The Lions lost to the Packers in Week 1, but have recorded wins over the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in their last two games.

