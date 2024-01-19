Joe Flacco just enjoyed a five-week whirlwind with the Cleveland Browns, but he hasn't forgotten about fatherhood. Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, the Browns quarterback revealed that his children are already looking to take a shot at joining the National Football League. One child is a "natural" at throwing the ball while the other is "getting better." Here's how he put it:

“My oldest son is getting better and better at throwing the ball. My second son is very natural at throwing the ball. He's obsessed with wide receivers. They're all obsessed with wide receivers. They all want to play wideout. And I'll let them but my second son for sure is going to have to play quarterback. He's just too natural of a thrower.”

Joe Flacco's kids look to follow in Brenden Rice's footsteps

While Joe Flacco's kids are still at least a decade away from joining professional football (all four kids range from age 11 to 4), one famous son is already on the cusp of joining the NFL. Jerry Rice, one of the best wide receivers of all-time, has a son, Brenden Rice, on the doorstep of joining the NFL.

The receiver will be present at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of January as he prepares to join the Big Leagues.

He played for the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons and the USC Trojans for two seasons. In his time with the Buffaloes, he didn't exactly have a breakout year with the team, catching just 27 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games of action.

He saw an uptick in his first season with the USC Trojans in 2022, logging 39 catches for 611 yards and four touchdowns. However, his best season was his most recent one in which he logged 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. In other words, roughly one of every four catches scored six points for the Trojans.

The timing of the uptick does wonders for his draft stock as his college career shows a steady rate of improvement with a surge coming in his most recent year. His namesake as well as his upward trend allows teams to dream about the wide receiver as not only a potential rookie production boom in 2024 like Puka Nacua, but as a ticket seller as well.

One can guess that assuming Joe Flacco's kids manage to get to the point Brenden Rice is at right now, an added level of hype will also surround them.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pardon My Take and H/T Sportskeeda.