Joe Milton scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Tennessee QB

University of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took over the starting role for the Volunteers last season after Hendon Hooker entered the 2023 NFL draft.

In his first season as a full-time starting quarterback in his career, Milton went 8-4, completing 64.8% of passes while throwing for 2,769 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added six rushing touchdowns.

After spending the last six seasons in college, after transferring from Michigan to Tennessee, Milton declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Joe Milton's draft profile

Joe Mliton during Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

Joe Milton had an unusual college football career.

He started his career with the Michigan Wolverines in 2018 and was with the team for three seasons. He transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2021 and spent the past three seasons there.

Standing 6-foot-5 tall and weighing 244 lbs., Milton has great size for a pro quarterback. He also has a cannon for an arm and can make all of the throws needed in the NFL. He needs to work on his mechanics, accuracy and decision-making to unlock his full potential in the NFL.

Joe Milton landing spots

Joe Milton during Vanderbilt v Tennessee

Joe Milton is projected to be a mid-late-round draft pick. Some analysts think there's a chance he may be an undrafted free agent.

It's anybody's guess as to when he will be selected especially with this year's QB draft class being deep. He can help boost his draft stock at his pro day.

Here are three teams that should take a chance on Milton in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL draft:

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add another quarterback this off-season. Either it's a franchise guy via trade (Justin Fields, Russell Wilson), or they trade up in the first round for a better position to land a top QB prospect, or they draft a guy in the mid-late rounds in the draft.

Time seems to be ticking for Kenny Pickett's future as Pitt's starting quarterback, as he was benched late in the season for Mason Rudolph. The Steelers have already parted ways with Mitchell Trubisky.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles last season, and the team alternated between using Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Kellen Mond.

On top of Cousins entering the season at age 36, he's a free agent. His future is up in the air in Minnesota.

If the Vikings do end up keeping Cousins, they could draft a QB like Milton in the mid-late rounds as a backup with a chance to take over as a starter if he fits the system.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and will likely use it to select a quarterback. With Jerod Mayo as the new head coach, changes will be made.

Even if the Pats draft a QB early in the draft, drafting Milton in the later rounds could provide backup insurance.