Joe Mixon aggravated menacing trial: Full timeline of events with Bengals RB found not guilty

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing in the first degree. These charges date back to February 3, 2023, when the 27-year-old was charged with aggravated menacing after a road rage incident with a female driver.

At the time a warrant was issued for Mixon's arrest, but the charges were dropped. However, police continued to investigate the incident.

On April 7, 2023, the charges were reinstated. The other driver accused Joe Mixon of cutting her off while both were in traffic. She said that Mixon then brandished a gun and began yelling at her and making threats.

Mixon chose to have a bench trial which left his fate in the hands of Judge Gwen Bender. The trial began on Monday while the judge heard testimony from police officers and witnesses.

Mixon's lawyers also used the woman's reaction to his driving to their advantage, adding that she used hand gestures and expletives during the exchange.

The judge concluded that there was no solid evidence that Joe Mixon showed a weapon, which led to him being found not guilty of aggravated menacing. If he had been found guilty, Mixon would have faced up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Joe Mixon is ready to get back to football after not guilty verdict

Now that Joe Mixon's legal woes are over, it's time for him to return to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the ruling on Thursday morning, the running back's lawyer, Peter Schaffer, released a statement on behalf of his client. Schaffer essentially said that he and his client never had any doubt that the ruling would be in their favor:

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal system's ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football.”

Mixon has been in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals this summer. However, this week he missed substantial time with the team for the trial.

The former Oklahoma Sooners standout is currently playing under a four-year contract with the Bengals. In 2020, he signed a deal worth $48 million, which will him in the Queen City through the 2024 NFL season.

Just last month, the team restructured his contract, which will pay him $5.5 million for the 2023 NFL season along with $2 million in possible incentives. The team can now move forward knowing that they will have their running back at the start of the season.