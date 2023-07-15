Joe Mixon contract: How much will Bengals RB earn in 2023 after restructured deal

Joe Mixon's the latest indicator that the running back market is getting really squeezed in the NFL. After watching Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott both go out of the league despite being high-paid quarterbacks, he has decided to take a pay cut to remain in the league.

His previous deal would have earned him $9 million this year, though most of it was non-guaranteed. By restructuring the deal, he earns around $6 million this year, that can go up to $8 million based on incentives.

He was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and given the current longevity, or lack thereof, of running backs, he has done well to last until now. Restructuring the deal makes sense as he can stay with the team and in the league. Given that the Bengals are again expected to be in the mix for the Super Bowl title, it also gives him the opportunity to play for a ring while he is still in the NFL.

Joe Mixon's decision comes as running back market collapses in the NFL

Joe Mixon is just 26 years old and made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2021. However, the position he plays in does not pay premium bucks any more. There are several factors for this phenomenon.

First of all, rookie players coming into the league are often ready to play the position straight away. That reduces the salary incentives for veterans as they are able to cut costs with rookie deals and still serviceably approach the running game. The other reason is because running backs often run into contact, they are always at a risk of injury and therefore teams do not want to pay guaranteed money to them.

Furthermore, the league has moved to a more pass-based offense over the last many years. This can be seen in the franchise tag valuations of players.

In 2021, the quarterback's value was $24 million, wide receiver's was $16 million, running back was $11 million and a tight end was just $10 million. In 2023, tight ends' franchise tag value has jumped over the running backs. Quarterbacks are at $32 million, wide receiver at $19 million, tight end at $11 million and running backs at $10 million.

The running back value has actually reduced from what it was two years ago. In fact, excepting kickers and punters, no other position has as low of a value as a running back on the entire roster, whether offense or defense.

