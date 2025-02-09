Joe Montana gives honest take on Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB chases his record

Patrick Mahomes is doing things that no other quarterback has been able to do in NFL history. With a win in Super Bowl 59, he would become the first quarterback in NFL history to win four championships before turning 30 years old.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana discussed if he believed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has some room to climb up to match his tally of four championships.

"I don't think that he has to do anything to catch up," Montana said.

This season has not been statistically the best for Patrick Mahomes as he failed to make the Pro Bowl and finished sixth in NFL MVP voting. He has completed 392 of 581 (67.5%) of his passes for 3,928 yards with 26 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions en route to helping the Kansas City Chiefs lock up the top seed in the AFC and stepping up in the playoffs.

What else has Patrick Mahomes done in his career?

To say Patrick Mahomes has dominated in the National Football League thus far would be an understatement. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the playoffs as he has a 17-3 postseason record with 43 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions and seven game-winning drives.

He has been named the Super Bowl MVP three times and with just a 1.1 interception percentage in his postseason career, he is not going to make mistakes. His mistakes came earlier in his career as in the last three playoffs (nine games) he is 9-0 with 15 touchdowns to one interception.

It is difficult to fathom how dominant Mahomes has been at such a young age but his 17 playoffs has him already second in the NFL as he only is behind Tom Brady in playoff wins. It will be interesting to see if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can do the three-peat by beating the Eagles on Sunday.

