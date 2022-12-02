Joe Montana reveals what he thinks of Deshaun Watson’s return – “I put my money that he’d be average”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to face his former team this week. The Houston Texans are gearing up for a game that arguably matters a little bit more than the average matchup.

Ahead of the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana gave his thoughts on what to expect from Watson. In an interview with FOX Sports, Montana said that he thinks it will take Watson some time to get used to his new team. Here's what Montana said:

“Guys are used to getting hurt and missing a number of games and it’ll take a while, even in practice, to get used to things. But he’ll jump in the saddle fairly quick. Obviously, with a different team, so that’ll take a little bit of adjusting also at the same time.”

He continued:

"How well will he perform? I put my money that he’d be average maybe a little bit better than what he’s normally playing at just because no matter what you really do in practice and how physically you stay in shape or do the things you need to do, there’s nothing like the real-time game stuff."

Montana went on:

“And it’ll take him a little bit. I don’t think it’ll take him too long to get back in the swing but it’ll take a game or two.”

Montana knows a thing or two about long layoffs. He only played in one game in a two-year span from 1991-1992. He returned and saw success in 1993, going 8-3 as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. In that campaign, he led them to the AFC Championship game.

Deshaun Watson has had a "more than average" NFL career thus far

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns Practice

While Montana may be right that Deshaun Watson could be average upon his return, he's had an above-average career in the three seasons he's played. As a rookie, it took some time for him to see the field. He appeared in seven games (starting six), throwing for 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 1,699 yards. He went 3-3 as the starting quarterback in that campaign.

Over the course of the next three seasons, he would go 25-22 as the starting quarterback for the Texans. In his career, Watson has the highest completion percentage by any quarterback in NFL history (67.8). He's thrown for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions, while adding 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

It may take awhile for Deshaun Watson to look like a star again. He has to adjust to a new team, system, and coaching staff. We will see him step onto the field for the first time in nearly two years in Week 13.

