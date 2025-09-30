"Joe Rogan would be proud ": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers' video of smelling salts before connecting with DK Metcalf for 80Yd TD goes viral

Aaron Rodgers has gone viral for one of his plays (and what he did before) against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to face off against one of Rodgers' oldest rivals in the second international game of the 2025 season.At 12:16 in the second quarter, Rodgers connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-3. Before completing the most explosive play of the afternoon, Rodgers was seen hitting a smelling salt.The video drew a lot of attention on X (formerly Twitter), with fans joking about Rodgers' pre-play action and raving that he can still be productive at 41.&quot;Joe Rogan would be proud,&quot; one fan said.V @vrkexeLINKJoe Rogan would be proud&quot;The fact that Rodgers can still throw like that, at his age, is insane,&quot; another fan said. ,,,Elijah David Hernandez ☦︎ @ElijahDavidHZLINKThe fact that Rodgers can still throw like that, at his age, is insane&quot;Perc Rodgers. Salt Rodgers. It don’t matter. TDs &amp; Ws,&quot; another fan wrote.DealMeIn @303PetruszynskiLINKPerc Rodgers.Salt Rodgers.It don’t matter. TDs &amp; Ws.Others credited Metcalf for the play and noted that he was looking rejuvenated after joining Pittsburgh.&quot;DK ain’t been moving like this in years,&quot; one fan said.&quot;DK’s too damn big to be moving that fast,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Yeah but the throw was maybe 25 yards at best. DK did all the work,&quot; another fan said.The Steelers won the game 24-21, with Aaron Rodgers going 18 of 22 for 200 yards and one touchdown. He rushed the ball three times for eight yards.DK Metcalf contributed 126 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, taking the Steelers to a 3-1 record and the No. 1 position in the AFC North division.Are smelling salts banned from the NFL? Aaron Rodgers' situation sparks questionsWeek 4 of the NFL season featured two big plays in which smelling salts were involved. In the week opener, Jason Meyers hit a smelling salt before giving the Seattle Seahawks a 23-20 last-second win with a field goal.Three days later, Aaron Rodgers did the same in the first play of that second-quarter drive. Many fans wondered if the league banned smelling salts and whether Rodgers broke a rule on Sunday.The league issued a memo about smelling salts and ammonia packets in the offseason. The NFLPA clarified in August that players can still use smelling salts, but these can't be provided by teams or team staffers. Players say smelling salts gives them extra energy, and the fact that Rodgers used it before hitting a huge touchdown certainly helps their case.