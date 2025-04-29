Joe Schoen's son Carson delivers 2-word verdict on Giants' 2025 draft featuring Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter 

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen's son, Carson, shared his excitement with the franchises' picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants picked Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, while they also selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.

Carson Schoen reacted to the draft by sharing his thoughts on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a picture on his IG story along with a two-word caption, expressing his excitement with the draft.

"Great Draft!" he wrote in the IG story.

Still from Joe Schoen's son Carson's Instagram story/@carson.schoenn

The Giants made some impressive picks in the draft, selecting Darius Alexander (No. 65), Cameron Skiettbo (No. 105) and Marcus Mbow (No. 154) among others.

Here is a quick recap of the New York Giants' picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Round 1, Pick 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi

Round 2, Pick 65: Darius Alexander, DI, Toledo

Round 4, Pick 105: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Round 5, Pick 154: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

Round 7, Pick 219: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Round 7, Pick 246: Korie Black CB Oklahoma State

Joe Schoen reflects on Giants' decision to pick Jaxson Dart

Following the draft, Schoen reflected on the team's decision to pick Jaxson Dart. He revealed that the team had "an extensive process" before picking up the QB.

Speaking of the pick, Schoen said via SI.com:

"We went through an extensive process, and we moved up for Jaxson. At the end of the day, when we went through the process and we ranked them, this is how we had them ranked. Jaxson, we felt the value matched up with where we were."

Jaxson Dart had a pretty phenomenal time in his college football career. In his freshman year, he played for USC in 2021 but then spent three seasons playing for Ole Miss. He started his campaign with Ole Miss in 2022, and that season he recorded 2,974 yards in passing, which only improved in his later seasons playing for the team.

The following year, he improved to 3,364 passing yards. By 2024, he had a career-best 4,279 passing yards. Over his four-year college career, Dart recorded a total of 11,970 passing yards.

What did you make of the New York Giants' picks in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

