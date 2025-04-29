  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joe Schoen's son Carson delivers 2-word verdict on Giants' 2025 draft featuring Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter 

Joe Schoen's son Carson delivers 2-word verdict on Giants' 2025 draft featuring Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 29, 2025 06:39 GMT
Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter
Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter (Image Source: Getty)

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen's son, Carson, shared his excitement with the franchises' picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants picked Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, while they also selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.

Ad

Carson Schoen reacted to the draft by sharing his thoughts on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a picture on his IG story along with a two-word caption, expressing his excitement with the draft.

"Great Draft!" he wrote in the IG story.
Still from Joe Schoen&#039;s son Carson&#039;s Instagram story/@carson.schoenn
Still from Joe Schoen's son Carson's Instagram story/@carson.schoenn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants made some impressive picks in the draft, selecting Darius Alexander (No. 65), Cameron Skiettbo (No. 105) and Marcus Mbow (No. 154) among others.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a quick recap of the New York Giants' picks in the 2025 NFL draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
  • Round 1, Pick 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
  • Round 2, Pick 65: Darius Alexander, DI, Toledo
  • Round 4, Pick 105: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
  • Round 5, Pick 154: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
  • Round 7, Pick 219: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska
  • Round 7, Pick 246: Korie Black CB Oklahoma State
Ad

Joe Schoen reflects on Giants' decision to pick Jaxson Dart

Following the draft, Schoen reflected on the team's decision to pick Jaxson Dart. He revealed that the team had "an extensive process" before picking up the QB.

Speaking of the pick, Schoen said via SI.com:

"We went through an extensive process, and we moved up for Jaxson. At the end of the day, when we went through the process and we ranked them, this is how we had them ranked. Jaxson, we felt the value matched up with where we were."
Ad

Jaxson Dart had a pretty phenomenal time in his college football career. In his freshman year, he played for USC in 2021 but then spent three seasons playing for Ole Miss. He started his campaign with Ole Miss in 2022, and that season he recorded 2,974 yards in passing, which only improved in his later seasons playing for the team.

The following year, he improved to 3,364 passing yards. By 2024, he had a career-best 4,279 passing yards. Over his four-year college career, Dart recorded a total of 11,970 passing yards.

What did you make of the New York Giants' picks in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications