Joe Walton death: How did former New York Jets coach die?

Former NFL player and New York Jets head coach Joe Walton passed away on Sunday. He was 85.

Walton had a long football scouting and coaching career that spanned four decades, including a twenty-year stint in the NFL. He helped set up the football program at Robert Morris University and served as the team's head coach from 1994 to 2013 before retiring. The college announced Walton’s passing on Sunday.

The cause of Joe Walton's death is yet to be released.

The RMU Department of Athletics is sorry to learn of the passing of Joe Walton, the architect of @RMU_Football.



Walton was inducted into the RMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013, and he is seen pictured here with former Washington quarterback @Theismann7.

Joe Walton’s NFL playing career

After starring at the University of Pittsburgh as a tight end, Walton was drafted 14th overall by the Washington Redskins in the 1957 NFL draft. He played for the team from 1957 to 1960.

In 1961, Walton was traded to the New York Giants. The tight end scored three touchdowns in a game thrice during his time with the Giants.

The veteran tight end suffered shoulder and knee injuries in 1964 that forced him to retire from the NFL.

Walton recorded 178 receptions for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career.

Walton's NFL coaching career

Joe Walton immediately transitioned into a scouting role with the New York Giants after his playing career.

He returned to the Washington Redskins in 1974 to learn from his former head coach George Allen. Walton started as the running backs coach then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 1978.

Coach Joe Walton passed today. He was my coach, and my friend. He taught me how to play QB at the pro level. He touched so many lives whether it was in pro ball or at the college level. We all have a part of Joe with us. Rest In Peace Pops. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) August 15, 2021

The former Giants player then took a job with the New York Jets as their offensive coordinator in 1981.

Walton became New York Jets head coach in 1983 and would lead the team to a 53-57-1 record in seven seasons, including two postseason appearances before he was fired in 1989.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll recruited Walton to be his offensive coordinator from 1990 to 1991.

Walton's college coaching legacy

In July 1993, Joe Walton was named the first head coach of the Robert Morris University football team. He would go on to lead the program for the next twenty years.

Walton recorded a 115-92-1 career coaching record at RMU and is known as "the architect of RMU Football." He guided Robert Morris to back-to-back NCAA I-AA non-scholarship national championships in 1999 and 2000.

Walton was inducted into the RMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He leaves behind an impeccable legacy.

