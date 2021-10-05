"NFL refs are blind" - Joey Bosa blasts officials for performance in Chargers vs. Raiders

Joey Bosa played a significant role in helping the Los Angeles Chargers hand the Las Vegas Raiders their first loss of the 2021 NFL season. Bosa notched his 50th career sack in the victory. The Chargers were in complete control in the first half before the Raiders attempted a second-half comeback.

The Raiders had the ball towards the end of the fourth quarter when Derek Carr threw an incompletion. But on that play, Joey Bosa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Bosa argued that he was held, but the refs disagreed and flagged him for it. After the game, Bosa voiced his frustrations with NFL officials.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right." #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right."https://t.co/nxgEGBQqLC

The standout defensive end said:

"I didn't even know they called the penalty on me because I was fuming. I mean refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind. Like, open your eyes and do your job, it's so bad it's unbelievable. I mean, look at the play. Sack, game over, 15 yards. It's a big deal."

Joey Bosa rips officials for their performance in previous years

Joey Bosa is upset, and rightfully so. The Raiders got an extra 15 yards due to that penalty, which gave them a chance to complete the comeback. Bosa should've controlled his temper, but the referees could've tried talking to him before flagging him.

The Chargers and Raiders are the third and fifth most penalized teams in the NFL, respectively. The Chargers have shot themselves in the foot in multiple games with costly penalties in key situations in past years. This could also help explain why Bosa sounded off on officials. He said:

"Obviously that's on me, I should never lose my control like that, but these guys have got to do a better job. Because it's been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right, it's really pathetic honestly. But pathetic on me too for doing what I did. Call or not I have to take a step back and just go to the next play. But man they just seem to not have their eyes open half the time."

Joey Bosa echoed sentiments of NFL fans

Officiating has always been a controversial subject in the NFL. Whether it's the catch rule, tuck rule, or pass interference. NFL referees have to make tough calls quite frequently and often, they mess up a few. Bosa's critiques of referees echo what a majority of NFL fans have been saying.

Gruntskee @gruntskee @ProFootballTalk Joey bosa was held blatantly in the fourth quarter tonight against the raiders. The refs then proceeded to give him an unsportsmanlike penalty. NFL refs are a joke and have been for a long time. They have way too much influence on a game. Something has to change. @ProFootballTalk Joey bosa was held blatantly in the fourth quarter tonight against the raiders. The refs then proceeded to give him an unsportsmanlike penalty. NFL refs are a joke and have been for a long time. They have way too much influence on a game. Something has to change.

In the age of social media, it's easier than ever to find criticisms of officials. The bottom line is referees have to get better. Bosa calling out the referees will get him fined or suspended. But it could be the wake-up call NFL officials needed.

