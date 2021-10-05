Why did Joey Bosa call NFL refs "blind?"

Joey Bosa, the star defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, is known throughout the league to fans and players as a menace to opposing quarterbacks.

In last night's 28-14 win over Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, the same was true. Bosa had a strip-sack and two total hits on the Raiders' quarterback.

But it was what Bosa had to say after the game that took some by surprise.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right." #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right."https://t.co/nxgEGBQqLC

In the press conference after the Monday Night Football game, Joey Bosa made his thoughts on the referees in that game very clear.

"The refs are blind. I'm sorry, but you're blind," Bosa said. "Like, open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad. It's unbelievable...These guys have got to do a better job, because it's been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic, honestly."

Bosa's response to the refs was in part due to a question he was asked about an unsportsmanlike penalty called on him in the fourth quarter of the game. The referees made the call after Bosa was upset over not having a holding call made against him as he was trying to get to the quarterback.

Bosa did have some regrets over the penalty, which was received in the latter part of the fourth quarter.

"Obviously, that's on me. I should never lose my control like that," Bosa said.

Will Joey Bosa get suspended for criticism of NFL refs?

With the comments made during the post-game press conference, Bosa should have reason to be a bit anxious about whether or not he will face a possible suspension from the league.

Despite the NFL's recent enforcement of things such as taunting rules, Bosa should avoid suspension and look forward to playing next week against the Cleveland Browns. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell typically chooses to enforce suspensions for more severe actions such as violating the substance abuse policy.

There's a new sheriff in town

What may have been lost during Bosa's post-game rant about the referees was the fact the Chargers beat the previously undefeated Las Vegas Raiders in an all-important AFC West divisional matchup. The AFC West has suddenly become perhaps the best division in the league.

The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders each have identical 3-1 records. The team in last place is none other than the current reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last week, the Chargers defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In that game, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert outdueled Mahomes by throwing for 281 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He led a masterful drive in the fourth quarter that was reminiscent of former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Since Herbert's arrival last year in the NFL, he has helped the Chargers to become a darkhorse contender for the Super Bowl. With the help of Joey Bosa and a rising defense, Chargers fans are hoping their time is now to take control of the AFC and the NFL.

