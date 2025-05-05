John Harbaugh makes feelings known on Justin Tucker's future with Ravens amid sexual misconduct allegations against kicker

Justin Tucker became a major source of controversy back in late January after multiple masseuses accused him of sexual misconduct. But for John Harbaugh, only a poor showing in camp may dislodge him from the Baltimore Ravens' roster.

Ad

Speaking during the team's rookie minicamp on Sunday, the long-tenured head coach said about the veteran kicker:

"I would just say like, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don't know anything. We haven't been given any information, as it should be. It's all done the way it's done. So we don't know anything along those lines. So, we can't make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be made on football."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the recently-concluded Draft, the Ravens surprised analysts and fans by selecting Arizona's Tyler Loop in the sixth round. In that same media session, Harbaugh praised him as "a talented guy".

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Loop discusses pressure of potentially succeeding Justin Tucker as Ravens kicker

For all the controversy he has been generating recently, Justin Tucker has left an indelible legacy on the field: a Super Bowl title, eight All-Pros, seven Pro Bowls, and records for longest field goal made (66 yards) and highest career field goal accuracy rate (89.1%, minimum 100 attempts).

Such numbers may prove difficult, if not outright impossible, to replicate. But judging by his introductory presss conference, Tyler Loop seems up to the task. He said:

Ad

"Getting to follow in the footsteps of a guy like [Justin Tucker] who's been so elite and get to compete with him and maybe learn from him, that gets me fired up. I'm ready to get up there and start competing and finding ways to win games and make kicks."

He continued:

"Justin Tucker is from Texas, and I was a Longhorn(s) fan growing up... I admire a lot of parts of their games, but it's one of those where it's like, 'Hey, I've got things that I can do to learn from them, but I've also got my own style and my own kicking,' just figuring out what's going to work."

Ad

He also expressed his delight at working with Super Bowl-winning special teams assistant Randy Brown:

"[I'm a] big fan of Randy, and this whole process has been really fun, just getting to learn from him... It's been a really cool process, and it's been special."

The Ravens' rookie minicamp, which began on Saturday, will continue until Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.