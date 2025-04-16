John Harbaugh serves blunt reality check to Travis Hunter on two-way dream in NFL ahead of 2025 draft

Travis Hunter has been adamant about wanting to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL. The Colorado star was used as a wideout and as a defensive back at the collegiate level, and now aims to continue playing in his dual role in the big league.

However, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has served a reality check to Hunter on his two-way dream of playing in the NFL.

"It's going to be interesting to see how they do it wherever he goes," Harbaugh said during a pre-draft news conference on Tuesday. "To say that you're going to be completely immersed in everything that there is to know on offense and everything there is to know on defense, I don't know if there's enough hours in the day for a player to be able to do that and to have everything locked down."

However, Harbaugh hinted that a versatile player like Hunter can play i two positions in the NFL.

"You certainly can do it, I would think, on one side of the ball and then have some sort of a package on the other side of the ball, which is my guess is how the team will do it wherever he goes." Harbaugh said.

The Ravens hold the No. 27 pick in this year's draft, and it's unlikely that Hunter will be around until then. The CU star is projected as a top-five pick, with many teams interested in his services.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado, when he had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown on two carries. As a defensive back, Hunter tallied 35 tackles, 11 passes deflected, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Travis Hunter hints at quitting football if he cannot play two positions in the NFL

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter has boldly suggested that he might quit playing football if an NFL team told him he had to focus on wide receiver or cornerback and not play both.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter told CBS Sports. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it."

It would be a shame to see Hunter quit football if his demands are not met. The CU superstar is considered a generational athlete and many are eager to see how he fares in the NFL.

However, NFL teams also need to consider whether the team can benefit as a whole if Travis Hunter plays in two positions.

