John Harbaugh shuts down coaching changes in Baltimore as Ravens go 1-5 after 17-3 loss to Rams

The situation continues to get intense for John Harbaugh at the Baltimore Ravens as the team suffered another loss on Sunday. They were defeated 17-3 by the LA Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, to hand them an abysmal 1-5 start to the season.

The Ravens’ unimpressive outing once again ignited the question of a coaching change. The team doesn't appear to be doing a lot of things right in many phases of the game, raising significant concerns. However, Harbaugh shut down the potential of firing his assistants.

“I don't have any plans to do that,” Harbaugh said. “No, I don't think there is any obvious move there that would make us better. Appreciate you asking. It's a tough one. I don't know why that always comes up, really. I love our guys. They work hard. And I think they're doing a good job of coaching. I'm sure they want some things back too."

This is not the first time John Harbaugh has defended his assistants amid the Ravens’ run of bad form. With the team ranking among the worst defenses, there have been questions around changing defensive coordinator Zach Orr and the defensive staff over the weeks. However, Harbaugh gave his vote of confidence each time.

“I do not think that that's the answer," Harbaugh said after the loss to the Houston Texans. "We have to go to work, is what we need to do. We need to stick together, is what we need to do. We need to find ourselves. And that has to do with coaches and players [working] together."

The Ravens fall to another loss despite John Harbaugh’s optimism

John Harbaugh showed a great level of optimism in his team ahead of the Week 6 game against the Rams. However, this didn't stop them from putting out another unimpressive performance that ended in a loss. The coach noted his team had what it takes to turn things around during the week.

"You can't sit there and say all is lost. We just don't," Harbaugh said Monday. "And we've done it before -- other teams have done it before -- so we're going to go to work and try to make that happen.”

The confidence in John Harbaugh’s team is expected to go down the drain after the latest loss. Despite the awful start, the Ravens entered the game as the betting favorite to win the AFC North, but this might start to change as the team continues to struggle

