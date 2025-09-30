  • home icon
  "It's just an embarrassment for the league": John Middlekauff calls out NFL's degrading Dolphins vs. Jets Week 4 MNF game

"It's just an embarrassment for the league": John Middlekauff calls out NFL's degrading Dolphins vs. Jets Week 4 MNF game

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:20 GMT
The New York Jets faced off against the Miami Dolphins as part of a doubleheader on Monday Night Football to cap Week 4. Despite the AFC East divisional matchup setting the potential for an entertaining 60 minutes of football, one NFL pundit was not having it.

Speaking in a Sept. 29 clip of the "3 & Out with John Middlekauff podcast," NFL analyst John Middlekauff used harsh words in explaining his level of excitement for the game. Middlekauff called the showdown an "embarrassment."

also-read-trending Trending
"The NFL doubleheader is a joke. ... This extra game, the New York Jets, who won five games last season, and the Miami Dolphins is just an embarrassment for the league," Middlekauff said. "We don't need to do this. Who is asking for this? I just do not understand. ... I don't know what they're doing here. We don't want it. We don't need it."
The Dolphins went on to survive a Jets comeback to squeak out their first win of the season after an 0-3 start. The game will be remembered for Darren Waller's return, as the tight end caught a pair of touchdown passes from Tua Tagovailoa. However, while the Dolphins were able to get into the win column, many agree the night was a net loss for the team due to one team-changing injury.

Dolphins suffer huge offensive loss in 27-21 win over Jets

While the Dolphins won the game, they lost one of their best players. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill went down with a gruesome leg injury, pausing the game entirely. Even the Denver Broncos-Cincinnati Bengals broadcast, taking place at the same time, cut to the game at times to check in on the situation.

Hill was put on a cart and driven away. The receiver somehow managed to smile and wave to the crowd, but he was visibly frustrated. It didn't take long to rule him out for the game.

It didn't take much longer after that for Tua Tagovailoa's receiver to be ruled out for the season. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X in a post the following morning on Sept. 30 that Hill tore his ACL and "multiple ligaments in his knee." Hill was hospitalized and underwent surgery to start the recovery process.

Without Hill, Miami will have to hope that Darren Waller's instant ROI wasn't a fluke and the team can catch some momentum going into the second month of the season.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Edited by Ian Van Roy
