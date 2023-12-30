Johnny Manziel comes up with hilarious response after Joe Flacco edges closer to surpassing ex-Browns QB

Johnny Manziel certainly seems to be enjoying seeing Joe Flacco play for the Browns, even though the veteran quarterback is achieving heights that he never did in Cleveland. The former first round pick for the Browns is seven years the current quarterback's junior and is far away from the league that the former Super Bowl MVP is lighting up.

Such has been the contrast that it was noted that Joe Flacco could overtake Johnny Manziel in passing yards for the franchise before the next game is over. The former Texas A&M player has 14 Cleveland games under his belt, where he passed for 1,675 yards. In five games, the ex-Baltimore Ravens quarterback has accumulated 1,616 yards. 60 more yards, which he should get in the next game, would take him above his younger counterpart.

Manziel certainly took note of that statistic after it was posted on social media and wrote,

"Some records were meant to be broken"

Joe Flacco far ahead of Johnny Manziel in every category for the Browns

It's not just the passing yards where Joe Flacco is well ahead of Johnny Manziel. The latter had seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 appearances. Flacco reached the touchdown mark in three games and already has 13 passing scores.

The ex-Texas A&M quarterback averaged 119.6 yards per game. The former Super Bowl winner has thrown for at least 250 yards in all his apperances. The 31-year old has a cumulative passer rating of 74.4 during his Browns career. The 38-year old veteran has not had a passer rating that bad in any of his games, despite coming into a new scheme straight from the couch.

But this is not a surprise. That is why Joe Flacco is playing in the NFL and Johnny Manziel is not. The former is a consummate professional who kept in shape even when he was not on any team at the beginning of the season. The latter, by his own admission, did not watch any tape during his career.

Johnny Football, as he was known, was afflicted by fame, fortune and mental health challenges that shortened his career. Joe Flacco might not have the hype surrounding him as Johnny Manziel did when the latter was drafted but he has overcome his challenges through preparation and hard work. The statistics merely bear out that difference and now the Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs; an unthinkable proposition when the former Texas A&M player was their quarterback.