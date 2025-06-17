Johnny Manziel makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' character concerns causing draft slide to Browns

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel thinks Shedeur Sanders is getting overly criticized.

Manziel saw Sanders have a draft day slide to the fifth round to the Browns, as his attitude was put into question. However, Manziel says everything he has seen has been good from Sanders, and he expects him to do well in the NFL and even potentially win the starting job.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As you hear and see reports certain things, maybe he's a little too loud, the quiet guy, the Geno (Smith) type of guy who comes in and kind of under the radar. I'm watching rookie minicamp stuff and they are detailing every single throw. It's f*****g crazy, it's rookie minicamp...

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He’s got an opportunity now in Cleveland with a quarterback situation, that he can honestly come out of and win the job,” Manziel added. “I think he’ll do well. I really do. I think the kid works really hard and loves the game of ball, when it comes down to it, when you have a guy like that, that loves the game. I think he’ll be successful.”

As Manziel says, he believes Sanders wasn't fairly judged going into the draft, and he expects the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback to have a lot of success in the NFL.

Entering the NFL, Manziel was also known for having a brash personality like Sanders, so he knows from experience that everyone is watching his every snap. But he does have a lot of confidence that Sanders will be able to thrive in Cleveland and be a good NFL quarterback.

Browns legend gives Shedeur Sanders advice

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns quarterback room are one of the storylines to watch.

Sanders performed well at OTAs and ahead of training camp, Browns legend Joe Thomas gave him some advice.

"Keep your mouth closed, and your eyes and ears open," Thomas said during an ESPN Cleveland radio appearance, via SI. "Be humble, always diffuse praise, and always assume any criticism and accept it. The best thing he can do is just go to work every single day, get a little bit better.

"Get better at one thing, write at the top of your notebook, 'This is the goal for today, this is what I want to get better at, this is how I'll get better at it,' and then, at the end of the day, go back and be very critical," Thomas added. "The mirror test. Look yourself in the mirror, and be the most harsh critic of yourself and your game, and say, 'Did I accomplish what I set out to do at this practice?'"

It's good advice from Thomas, who is looking out for Sanders and wants to see the quarterback thrive in Cleveland.

Sanders will get another chance to impress the Browns' coaching staff in training camp to potentially win the starting job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.