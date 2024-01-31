Johnny Manziel makes stance clear on future in football after failed NFL stint

Johnny Manziel came into the National Football League with a checkered background. While he was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, his off-field antics and controversies took the spotlight from his undeniable football talent.

But eight years after the Cleveland Browns released him, a football fan speculates that he is making an NFL return for the Miami Dolphins. The fan shared a picture of Manziel wearing a bucket hat with the Dolphins logo.

However, the former Texas A&M standout quoted that tweet and responded:

“Absolutely not, my time for football has came and went. I just love Tua and Mike McDaniel so I’m always going to show support. I’m a fan of people in the sport of football, not teams…”

While Johnny Manziel resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, he’s showing some love to Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins. Since becoming head coach in 2022, the team has featured one of the league’s most explosive offensive units: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane. Their peak came in Week 3 this season when they scored 70 against the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Manziel’s NFL career lasted two seasons after the Browns took him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was seen as the savior of a long-struggling franchise that has suffered much heartbreak during the Super Bowl era.

Unfortunately, the same issues that dogged him during his collegiate days persisted during his professional football career. The Browns released him during the 2016 offseason after an alleged domestic violence issue. Manziel finished his NFL stint with 147 completions for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

After the NFL, he had stints with the Canadian Football League, Alliance of American Football, and Fan-Controlled Football.

Johnny Manziel found refuge in another sport

Manziel has admitted that his football days are over. He can live with his past mistakes and looks forward to improving the next chapter of his life. Aside from living life slower, he’s also channeling his competitive fire through golf.

While he’s not planning to pursue the sport professionally, he admitted in a People Magazine interview that he tries to play the game as much as possible. He starts playing golf around 11 a.m. and could stay on the course until sunset.

Johnny Manziel still pays attention to sports, especially college football, when he's not playing golf. He diligently follows Texas A&M games and doesn’t spend much time on social media, especially after his Untold documentary on Netflix came out.