Johnny Manziel namedrops hard drugs that affected failed NFL tenure with Browns

Johnny Manziel's NFL career with the Browns was not memorable by what he did on the field. Instead, his implosion in Cleveleland after he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft was what caught everybody's attention.

This was a time when the Browns were in a rut and as far from winning anything as anyone can get. They were in a perpetual search for a franchise quarterback. Johnny Manziel was Mr. Football coming from Texas A&M. He had lit up college football and won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Yet, when the draft came, teams were wary of his wayward ways off the field. They were not willing to take a risk and he kept falling down the order until finally he was selected by Cleveland with the 22nd overall pick. Yet, instead of rewarding their faith in him, he proved right all the franchises that passed up on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And now he has opened up about how that came to be. Johnny Manziel said his uber-confident persona on the football field was his true character as well when he went to parties and other events. That bravado and an attitude of not giving two hoots about consequences took him to a dark place. He said,

"That persona that I had on the football field of being able to have that confidence translated over into the party scene as well. I'm the guy, just like I am on the field, in the club and the streets. And it snowballs and it keeps getting worse."

He then listed all the drugs that he was doing. They included everything from cocaine to oxycontin to perocet to mushrooms. It also explained why he was seen only sporadically, as he confirmed,

"And you go from cocaine, to oxycontin to percocet, to mushrooms were very, very tumultuous in my life. And it makes sense why you see me so sporadic and, I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland."

Johnny Manziel's admission about drugs explains his prior admissions

His admission of always partying and taking the kind of drugs he was taking explains why he never watched a single second of tape while playing in the NFL. As admitted in a previous Netflix documentary, it shows why he did succeed since he never applied himself to the profession.

But with Johnny Manziel coming clean about all that he has gone through, one hopes that he has moved past that dark period in life.