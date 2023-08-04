Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel will be featured in Netflix's "Untold" series, which premieres Tuesday.

"Untold: Johnny Football" will be a part of a four-part series this season. The documentary will focus on Manziel's rise in college and fall in the NFL as well as his post-NFL moves.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Manziel discussed the reason behind participating in the documentary.

"I'm extremely satisfied," Manziel said. "And, you know, it's kind of the way that I wanted to tell the story. I wanted to reflect well on College Station, well on my time at A&M, because, you know, those times were legendary.

"I watched 'Marty Fish,' the documentary he did with 'Untold' on one of their first seasons, and loved it. You know, I love the way that, you know, he talked about his struggles with mental health and how it was. And I was able to relate to that really well.

"Netflix reached out to me about doing it, and I kind of jumped at the opportunity. The guys I worked with – Ryan Duffy and the whole team – were from the second I met them in L.A. ... above and beyond."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



The people that I worked with at Netflix were awesome and it was a really easy mesh"



@JManziel2 pic.twitter.com/dORlqTgZJb "This documentary was something that I was excited to do and I was excited to tell my story..The people that I worked with at Netflix were awesome and it was a really easy mesh"
@JManziel2 #PMSLive

Johnny Manziel said he almost committed suicide after the Cleveland Browns released him

Cleveland Browns introduce Johnny Manziel.

Johnny Manziel was at his pinnacle in 2014. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft and was looked at as a potential franchise quarterback. But Manziel was let go after just two seasons. He went 2-6 as a starter, completing 57.0%, with a 74.4 passer rating in 15 games.

After being cut by the Browns in 2016, Manziel said that he tried to commit suicide:

“The wires in my head seemed to be very twisted. Things seemed like an excuse and an out for me since I wanted things to make sense as badly as humanly possible."

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



His gun malfunctioned when he attempted to shoot himself.



Former #Browns QB Johnny Manziel reveals that he tried to commit suicide when the team cut him in 2016, he told Netflix in his documentary that is coming out soon (via @TheAthletic)
His gun malfunctioned when he attempted to shoot himself.
Manziel was later diagnosed as…

This episode in his life will likely be highlighted in the documentary series.

Will you be watching the "Untold" series?

