Johnny Manziel stops short of naming Patrick Mahomes as Texas' greatest high school QB

Patrick Mahomes was an elite high school athlete long before he ever began his dominance over the NFL. He attended Whitehouse High School in Texas, a state well-known for producing some of the best football players in the country.

Many NFL quarterbacks got their start by playing high school football in Texas, but Mahomes is certainly one of the best. He played the position for just two years at that level, but that's all he needed to become a legend.

Johnny Manziel recently discussed Mahomes' high school career with Shannon Sharpe during an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. While he credited his success, Manziel was also quick to state that Mahomes was not the best quarterback in Texas high school history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you know anything about Texas High School football, I would say [Kyler Murray]’s résumé and what he did makes him hands down the best Texas high school football player to ever play,” Manziel said.

Expand Tweet

According to Manziel, Kyler Murray is the greatest of all of the legendary high school quarterbacks from Texas.

Murray attended Allen High School. He led the squad to a perfect 42-0 record in the games he started, winning three state championships. He threw for 8,384 yards and 100 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,826 yards and 42 touchdowns.

This trumps what Patrick Mahomes accomplished at Whitehouse High School. He threw for 8,458 yards and 96 touchdowns, along with 1,198 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. His success is even more impressive considering his late start, but it's a fair take by Manziel that Murray had a better high school football career.

Murray also went on to have a better college football career, winning a Heisman Trophy and eventually being selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Regardless, the Kansas City Chiefs are satisfied that they landed Patrick Mahomes, who has already won two NFL MVP awards and three Super Bowl rings, despite almost never even pursuing football in the first place.

Patrick Mahomes preferred other sports before football

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes never really gained an interest in pursuing a football career until he was already halfway done with high school. Mahomes admits that he initially wanted to be a baseball player like his dad.

Mahomes was a standout baseball player in high school and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft. He could have joined the team if he wanted to, but instead decided to go to Texas Tech and play college football.

This was a bit of a surprising pivot, considering his dreams of playing baseball and football being his third sport behind basketball, but few would argue his decision at this point.