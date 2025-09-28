"Joins Conklin at the glass factory": NFL fans react to Cedric Tillman being ruled out after suffering an injury vs the Lions

Cedric Tillman left the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the first half with an injury and did not return. The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Week 4 game, which eventually ruled him out of the 34-10 loss.

Tillman sustained the injury early in the game. He briefly entered the medical tent in the first quarter and returned to play. However, in the second quarter, he exited again for further evaluation in the locker room, where he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Cedric Tillman recorded just one reception for six yards before making his way out of the game. He entered Week 4 with a total of 10 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. His absence comes as a big blow for the Browns, who have struggled significantly on offense.

The Browns are heavily reliant on Tillman, whose big-bodied presence appears to be irreplaceable in their wide receiver room. Kevin Stefanski and his staff will have to rotate other pass catchers to fill his role as he’s expected to be out of action for some weeks.

There have been a lot of reactions among NFL fans to the injury Cedric Tillman suffered against the Lions. The third-year wide receiver has dealt with a host of injuries since he was drafted by the Browns, hampering his rise on the professional stage.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Arthur Fleck @msydell1958 @MaryKayCabot Joins Conklin at the glass factory

R.T FEAR GOD @Warrior4GOD216 @MaryKayCabot Ohh🤔when was he in???🤣🤣

DonSwell❤️🔺🔺🔺❤️🇺🇸 @Palindrome888 @MaryKayCabot Of course he is!

Jay Glazerzn @Hurleybrowns @MaryKayCabot Tillman was in the game? When?

Kaleb @1kaaleb @MaryKayCabot 😂😂cut his sorry ahh

🇺🇸J PatriROTT🇺🇸 @j_t_pol @MaryKayCabot Excuses, excuses. The story of this organization

Cedric Tillman anticipated an injury-free 2025 season

Entering the offseason, the Cleveland Browns recognized a critical need for depth at the wide receiver position. However, by not targeting high-profile free agents, Cedric Tillman viewed this as a positive, interpreting it as a sign of confidence in his abilities and hope to repay the faith in him on the field in 2025.

“Of course, that feels good,” Tillman said in August. “But I understand this is a business. Things can change from today to tomorrow, so I’m always going to be motivated. But obviously it did feel good, but I’ve got to go out there and show people what I can do.”

However, Tillman will once again be sidelined for a period of time this season. The Tennessee alum missed the final six games of the 2024 season, with some questioning whether he would join the list of Browns draft disappointments. It is to be seen how long he will be out this time.

