Jon Gruden makes feelings clear on Geno Smith-Pete Carroll fit after Raiders blockbuster trade from Seattle

Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden is a fan of the moves his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, made in trading for quarterback Geno Smith. In an interview with former NFL players Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gruden shared that the Raiders are one of the teams that he likes based on the moves they have made.

“I like the Raiders up front, and I like the fact that Pete Carroll's in charge with Geno Smith. They're on the right path right now,” Gruden said.

He also highlighted the contract extension the Raiders gave to pass rusher Maxx Crosby, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback for a brief moment before Myles Garrett broke the record.

“Keeping guys like Maxx Crosby happy," Gruden added. "He just signed that big deal as a pillar of your program. And how much does he mean to that team?”

Gruden also praised Crosby, a player his regime drafted and he coached till his resignation in 2021.

“When you watch a guy's effort and when you watch his playing percentage, a lot of these defensive linemen nowadays play 57% of the snaps, 66% of the snaps," Gruden said.

"And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact. Max Crosby plays every snap. He played every snap for nine straight weeks. He's not getting the credit he really deserves.”

Jon Gruden also likes the chances of his other former team

Another team that Jon Gruden played for is his other former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He pegged the Bucs as potential Super Bowl contenders

“I think Tampa Bay's already proven they can win the South. I think they can be a Super Bowl contender,” Gruden said.

He also highlighted his affinity for Todd Bowles’ defense.

“I know Todd Bowles is a pain in the a** to go against," Gruden said. "They do a great job with multiple fronts and blitzes and coverages. I think if they can get a few defensive players, I think Tampa Bay could be really good.”

Jon Gruden also coached the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before joining the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers had to pay numerous first-round picks and cash to obtain Gruden, but the investment paid off when the team won its first Super Bowl in 2002.

Gruden then had an extensive television career, before he returned to guide the Raiders through the transition from Oakland to Las Vegas. He resigned from the Raiders after emails leaked of Gruden alleging racist, misogynistic and homophobic slurs.

