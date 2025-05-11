Jon Gruden makes feelings known on Derek Carr's shocking NFL retirement

The NFL world was thrown into a state of shock on Saturday when New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 34.

Ad

Carr has been dealing with a serious shoulder ailment lately, and it hasn't improved. He thought about having surgery, which would probably keep him out of the 2025 season, but in the end, he decided to give up playing football.

Carr played for the Raiders for the first nine years of his career before joining the Saints in 2023. Jon Gruden, who was Carr's head coach with the Raiders from 2018 to 2021, posted an emotional message in support of Carr after he announced his retirement from the league on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carr had some of his most productive NFL seasons while playing for the Raiders under Gruden.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carr and Gruden also crossed paths during the quarterback's brief time in New Orleans. Gruden was a consultant for the Saints in 2023.

"Congratulations on a great career. You showcased incredible mental toughness and preparation for over a decade. I love you and enjoyed our time. Keep shredding! @derekcarrqb," Gruden posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carr only appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season with the Saints. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Carr earned four Pro Bowl selections during his 11-year career, completing 65.1% of his throws for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who are the Saints' remaining quarterbacks after the retirement of Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints have three quarterbacks remaining on their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season after Derek Carr. The team has Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, who was selected in the second round of last month's draft.

Rattler seems the most likely contender to take Carr's job as the Saints' starting quarterback as the 2025 campaign draws near. He was brought in with a fifth-round pick in last year's draft and started six of seven games for the team. Rattler completed 57% of his pass attempts for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Alongside the former South Carolina standout, Shough will likely contend for the starting position when the season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.