Jon Gruden makes feelings known on Derek Carr's shocking NFL retirement

The NFL world was thrown into a state of shock on Saturday when New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 34.
Carr has been dealing with a serious shoulder ailment lately, and it hasn't improved. He thought about having surgery, which would probably keep him out of the 2025 season, but in the end, he decided to give up playing football.
Carr played for the Raiders for the first nine years of his career before joining the Saints in 2023. Jon Gruden, who was Carr's head coach with the Raiders from 2018 to 2021, posted an emotional message in support of Carr after he announced his retirement from the league on Saturday.
Carr had some of his most productive NFL seasons while playing for the Raiders under Gruden.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Carr and Gruden also crossed paths during the quarterback's brief time in New Orleans. Gruden was a consultant for the Saints in 2023.
"Congratulations on a great career. You showcased incredible mental toughness and preparation for over a decade. I love you and enjoyed our time. Keep shredding! @derekcarrqb," Gruden posted on X.
Carr only appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season with the Saints. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Carr earned four Pro Bowl selections during his 11-year career, completing 65.1% of his throws for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns.
Who are the Saints' remaining quarterbacks after the retirement of Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints have three quarterbacks remaining on their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season after Derek Carr. The team has Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, who was selected in the second round of last month's draft.
Rattler seems the most likely contender to take Carr's job as the Saints' starting quarterback as the 2025 campaign draws near. He was brought in with a fifth-round pick in last year's draft and started six of seven games for the team. Rattler completed 57% of his pass attempts for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
Alongside the former South Carolina standout, Shough will likely contend for the starting position when the season starts.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.