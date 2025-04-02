Jon Gruden makes feelings known on Quinn Ewers's potential ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Jon Gruden has decided to renew an old classic. He is relaunching his hit ESPN show 'QB Camp,' which ran for nine seasons, with a new name. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders head coach will star in a new online show called 'QB Class' and has already filmed several episodes.

Gruden has been dropping images with quarterbacks he interviewed for his new show on X. The first five episodes of QB Class will feature Ohio State's Will Howard, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Memphis' Seth Henigan and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Season 1 of the show will conclude with the sixth episode, which will feature Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The interview seemingly went well as Gruden raved about the signal-caller in a post on X. He wrote:

"Talk about arm talent, that ball went wherever he wanted on a dime every time! Great kid, he’s got a bright future ahead!"

Quinn Ewers draft projection: QB expected to be Day 3 Pick

After a strong sophomore season where he finished with 3,479 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions, Quinn Ewers was expected to have a strong senior year with Texas, which would have helped him get on the radar of NFL teams looking for a new starting quarterback.

However, Ewers did not play as well as many had hoped. He threw for 3,472 passing yards and an SEC-high 31 passing touchdowns. However, he also led the conference with 12 interceptions, showcasing a penchant for turnovers, which affected his draft stock.

To make matters worse, backup quarterback Arch Manning played splendidly every time he took the field. He had a higher completion rate, better passer efficiency rating and more yards gained per pass completion than the senior. Analysts like Rich Eisen even went as far as to suggest that Texas should start the backup quarterback over Ewers.

The former Longhorn's underwhelming campaign has ensured that he won't be picked in the first round of the draft. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he likely won't hear his name called on Day 2 either. He's expected to be a mid-Day 3 pick and is touted to stay in Texas and join the Dallas Cowboys.

