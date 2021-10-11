Jon Gruden net worth: How much does Raiders coach earn in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has been making headlines all weekend, but it's not because his Raiders team is off to a good start. Gruden's emails from 2011 that contained racist and vulgar language, have the head coach's job in jeopardy.

Will Mark Davis set the standard for how a head coach, whether he was currently employed in the NFL at the time or not, should go about their business. The Raiders are currently playing their Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but whether they will make a change at head coach after this week's game is unclear, but would definitely set the record straight.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: https://t.co/rWcHeB60is

Jon Gruden's salary breakdown

Jon Gruden signed a ten-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in January 2018. Gruden hadn't coached in the NFL since being fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ten seasons earlier. Gruden spent the time in between coaching stints working at ESPN, co-hosting "Monday Night Football."

When he signed his contract, Gruden was the highest-paid NFL head coach, with a contract worth $100 million. Which equals out to $10 million a season. After the 2021 NFL season, Gruden would have six years, approximately $60 million left on his contract.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @CharlesWoodson , who played for Jon Gruden for 4 years, offers his thoughts on the situation involving the Raiders head coach. .@CharlesWoodson, who played for Jon Gruden for 4 years, offers his thoughts on the situation involving the Raiders head coach. https://t.co/wDmfcGhSAA

One of the details of Gruden's contract is that he has a "no-trade clause." While that may sound uncommon for a head coach, it shouldn't be when speaking about Jon Gruden, who was traded by the Raiders in his last stint at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gruden did go on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in the 2002-2003 season.

Now, with the job in question due to the emails that were sent while he was working with ESPN, it comes to question if there is language in Gruden's contract that could allow the Raiders to part ways with him.

It's likely that an NFL contract worth that much should have a clause that refers to personal conduct. The question is whether the Raiders will be able to fire Jon Gruden about these comments that were made ten years earlier. However, it's assumed that the Las Vegas Raiders will and are consulting with the organization's legal team to see where they stand.

When thinking about it from a financial stance, a $100 million contract is in peril because of vulgar comments that were supposedly made out of frustration. That's not exactly how the Raiders or their loyal fan base saw this going.

