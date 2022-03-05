Jon Gruden set to sell Vegas mansion for whopping $7.5 million: Report

In October, Jon Gruden, the former head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned due to controversial emails released to the public. Gruden returned to the Raiders franchise in 2018 for the second time in his head coaching career. The Raiders moved from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2020, and Gruden became the first head coach of the NFL’s first franchise in Las Vegas. After resigning in October due to insensitive racist and misogynistic emails, it appears Gruden is also selling his Las Vegas mansion.

Jon Gruden’s mansion to sell for potentially a considerable profit

In 2019, Jon Gruden and his wife Cindy purchased an empty lot in Las Vegas for $750,000. After his resignation from coaching the Raiders, the Grudens are set to sell their mansion for a reported $7.5 million. As reported by the Review-Journal, the Grudens closed this home for $4.3 million. The final sales price is not publicly listed, but the house is expected to close by the end of March.

Reportedly, the Grudens received three formal offers for the house, with several others placed on a waiting list if the purchase did not close. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the mansion includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and an infinity-edge pool. The two-story mansion is 8,684 square feet on a 1-acre lot. In reflecting the hot housing market nationwide, the house took less than two weeks to sell after its initial post.

Two years before the Raiders debuted in Las Vegas, Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the team. In three seasons with the Raiders during his second stint, Jon Gruden went 14-23. He has an overall head coaching record of 117-112, with one Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

The Raiders hired longtime former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach. McDaniels will have quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the offensive side. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby will anchor the defensive side as the Raiders compete in a competitive AFC West next season that includes playoff-contending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht